Defender’s Pompey League One promotion promise

CHRISTIAN BURGESS weighed up League One and promised: We’re aiming for promotion.

The Pompey defender believes there’s no reason his side can’t make a big impact on the English game’s third tier next season.

Paul Cook’s side are still riding the crest of a wave of euphoria after sealing a top-three place in League Two.

Eight wins and one draw from the past 10 outings is the reason behind that charge to success.

And Burgess believes there’s no reason that can’t be carried forward to the new campaign.

The 25-year-old highlighted how Cook previously took Chesterfield to the play-offs at that level after winning a League Two title.

Burgess stressed keeping the current squad together for the next campaign is crucial – along with a summer of strengthening.

But he is optimistic about what lies ahead.

Burgess said: ‘We can go again next season – for sure.

‘This is a massive club and we have to be aiming as high as we can.

‘Our fans want to be back where they were and our club deserves it.

‘If we can keep the boys together and make a few key acquisitions, why not?

‘We have to be positive and aim for promotion again.

‘The gaffer has a good record. He did really well at Chesterfield.

‘He got them in League One and then made it into the play-offs the next season.

‘We will be looking to emulate that kind of form ourselves.

‘There will tougher tests but then I feel some aspects might suit us more.

‘I’m feeling really positive about the capabilities we have next season.

‘I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead.’

Burgess believes Pompey’s previous success against teams from a higher level under Cook offers reason for confidence next season.

There is also the hope teams will come to Fratton Park next season with more ambition than sides offered this term.

Burgess isn’t taking it for granted that will be the case, however.

He said: ‘Sometimes teams like to play football a bit more at a higher level. That will suit us a bit more.

‘Whenever we have come up against teams who’ve wanted to play good stuff on the floor we’ve always done quite well.

‘Perhaps the only blip on that front came against Doncaster.

‘The lads are all looking forward to the challenge of playing in a higher league.

‘We are just revelling in the opportunity to step up and hopefully carry on the journey which has started.

‘You’d hope teams would be more expansive but, at the same time, Portsmouth is still a massive club in that league.

‘We’ll have to wait and see but you’d like to think a few more teams would come out with a bit of ambition.’