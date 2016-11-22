Cook: Hatters are Pompey’s strongest rivals

PAUL COOK believes Pompey are facing their strongest League Two rivals tonight.

And the Blues boss has promised Luton his men will go to Kenilworth Road looking to entertain.

Cook has backed the Hatters as the best of his team’s opponents in League Two this season.

He praised the balance and quality Nathan Jones’ side possesses.

Cook said: ‘They are the best team in the league, apart from us, on what I’ve seen so far. That’s on games I’ve watched, on balances of teams.

‘I think Luton are a good side, I really do. They are a good side with good players.

‘Collectively, they are a good team.

‘I think Plymouth have had a fantastic start, that’s there for all to see. Carlisle have had a great start.

‘But I think they carry a little bit of what we carry.

‘I’m not so sure the other teams do. That’s not a criticism, it’s just the way it is.’

Despite a strong start to the season, Luton have endured mixed results at Kenilworth Road – winning four, drawing three and losing one of their league games at home.

Cook feels they’ve had to deal with ultra-defensive rivals like Pompey have also had to contend with.

The 49-year-old promised that won’t be the case for tonight’s game.

He added: ‘Luton have suffered with dominating and getting frustrated with teams nicking goals. They won’t have that against us.

‘They will have a good open game and it’ll be everything you want in a game.

‘I think they would’ve been frustrated this season with teams going to Kenilworth Road this season and getting bodies behind the ball.

‘That won’t happen when we go there. Without a shadow of a doubt.’

- JORDAN CROSS