Catlin dedicates prestigious award to Pompey family

Mark Catlin celebrated being named CEO of the year and vowed: This is for you.

The Pompey chief executive lifted the blue riband title at the Football Business Awards on Thursday night on a memorable evening for him and the club.

Catlin fended off competition from Liverpool’s Ian Ayre, Huddersfield’s Dean Hoyle, Fleetwood’s Steve Curwood and Hearts’ Ann Budge to take the premier title at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

After taking the divisional crown, Catlin became the first CEO from League Two to lift the overall honour at one of the game’s most prestigious awards ceremonies.

The 50-year-old sees the success as recognition for all those who’ve helped sail the club into calmer waters since it left administration in 2013.

Catlin said: ‘It’s great personally for me to win the award.

‘But this is dedicated to the fans, board and everyone associated with the club.

‘My family have also sacrificed a lot to come to the city and support what I’ve been doing here.

‘I have been backed so heavily from all quarters since we came out of administration.

‘The support I’ve had has been unbelievable really – I see this as recognition for that.

‘People were constantly stopping me on the night and complimenting the club. That shows you how far we’ve come in a short space of time.

‘But we are at ground zero. We can’t keep talking about what we’ve done, we need to look at what we want to build moving forward.’

Awards judge Aaron Gourley added: ‘Mark Catlin was the overwhelming choice of our readers having helped put Portsmouth back on an even keel after a turbulent few years for the club.’