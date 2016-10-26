Carl Baker cooks up Pompey goal target

CARL BAKER is hoping to smash the 10-goal barrier this season.

But Pompey’s attacking midfielder admitted confidence can soon ebb on the back of missed chances.

Baker has four goals to his name this term after making his summer move from MK Dons.

The 33-year-old has broken double figures in six seasons throughout his career.

That included bagging 15 goals in League One in 2012-13, and 13 efforts in 2009-10 in League One and the Championship.

Baker has confidence he can go beyond that landmark again this term.

He said: ‘I’ve set myself targets until the end of the season.

‘It’s usually private – just in case I don’t reach it!

‘I always like to get minimum double figures.

‘I’m on four so far so, by my tallies, that gets me to double figures safely.

‘Hopefully, I’ll chip in with a few more than that.

‘But, as I say, we have to keep going. Hopefully, we’ll keep creating chances.

The challenge for the Blues is to find a ruthless nature in front of goal which has been missing of late.

And Baker knows how confidence can ebb and flow so quickly in front of goal.

‘It’s winning games and confidence,’ he added.

‘On the flip side, if you are losing, you can’t get a penalty or everything hits the woodwork.

‘It’s just the way football is. It’s better to be going into games with confidence.

‘It comes from the fans, too. If you are scoring three or four the fans expect it.

‘If you haven’t scored for a few games that tension comes in and you can feel it.

‘It comes through to the players and they end up scuffing shots because they are nervous. It works both ways really.’

– JORDAN CROSS