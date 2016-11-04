Burgess eyeing Pompey glamour tie

Christian Burgess is dreaming of landing a glamour tie in the FA Cup.

But the Pompey defender knows he can’t afford to look towards landing a powerhouse in the third round as they gear up to face Wycombe tomorrow.

Paul Cook has made it clear where his priorities lie this season – and it’s not the cup competitions.

But Burgess can’t help but think of going up against one of the Premier League big guns.

The 25-year-old remembers how Pompey more than punched their weight against opposition from higher divisions last term.

And he admitted the prospect of another run is something he would enjoy.

Burgess said: ‘I want to go as far as I can.

‘I want to get to the third round and get a big team – just as everyone else does.

‘It’s a platform for us to really show what we can do. It’s a big game.

‘We had some great fixtures and picked up some great results. It was a delight to play in the cups.

‘We had Bournemouth at home in front of a huge crowd.

‘Fingers crossed we are able to do something similar this time.’

Despite his excitement at the prospect of an FA Cup run, Burgess underlined no-one will be taking Wycombe for granted at Fratton Park.

He knows underestimating the Chairboys will quickly end any ambitions he has of progressing in the competition.

Burgess has never gone further than the third round, which Pompey reached last season.

Standing up to the physical battle offered by Wycombe is the key to progressing for the defender.

Burgess said: ‘It’s never easy. I could easily be stood there on Saturday talking about us being knocked out.

‘That’s football but the FA Cup means a lot to me.

‘We played them earlier in the season. They are a physical side and have some good players up front.

‘There’s a lot of experience there so we know they are going to present a difficult proposition once again.’

– JORDAN CROSS