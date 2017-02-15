Bennett highlights key to Pompey victory

KYLE BENNETT saluted the killer movement which took down Blackpool.

Bennett believes Pompey’s attacking flexibility proved key to delivering the 2-0 success over the Tangerines last night.

Paul Cook’s side produced a first-half performance of free-flowing football and fluidity to please the home crowd.

The intent of the trio utilised behind Eoin Doyle in Cook’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation was central to that display.

The second half proved more disjointed as Pompey eventually put the game to bed in stoppage-time.

Bennett explained his team have worked on not being so regimented in their attacking positions. And the 26-year-old felt that paid dividends.

He said: ‘We’ve worked on Jamal (Lowe), me and Robbo (Gary Roberts) inter-changing.

‘It could be whoever’s in there, but it’s us at the moment.

‘We’ve been looking at there being more flexibility in our play.

‘Maybe we’ve been a bit rigid at times in that three.

‘It’s about inter-changing because movement kills people.

‘The flexibility between us was great and it was the same when the subs came on.

‘They had a massive impact on the game.

‘The gaffer’s motto is movement kills – and it does in this game.

‘The inter-changing and taking up positions where they don’t know who is picking up who is brilliant for us.

‘It’s great for the team and the people behind us – because it’s easier for them to find a pass.’

Bennett has no doubt the positive atmosphere created by Pompey fans in the crowd of 15,132 helped the team’s upbeat first-half display.

He added: ‘The first-half performance showed we’re all on the same page and pulling in the same direction.

‘You can feel it around the stadium at the end of the game.

‘Nights like these at Fratton Park are the best you can get.

‘The momentum’s building but it’s just on to the next one.

‘The warm-up was enthusiastic and sometimes you can sense it in the dressing room. I think everyone felt that.’

Bennett also lauded the impact of new striker Eoin Doyle, who put in endless graft before getting his stoppage-time goal.

He said: ‘It’s his first goal and hopefully it’s the first of many. Hopefully he can help get us over the line.’

– JORDAN CROSS