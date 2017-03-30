Exciting young talent Delray extends Sussex contract

Talented young all-rounder Delray Rawlins has signed a one-year extension with Sussex Cricket.

The 19 year-old starlet who hails from Bermuda and signed a first professional contract with the County last October, has now put pen to paper on a deal which will see him remain at The 1st Central County Ground until at least the end of the 2018 season.

A left-handed batsman and slow left-arm bowler, Rawlins has progressed through the Academy system at Hove. He has played for Sussex’s Second Eleven over the past two seasons whilst completing his education at St Bede’s School.

He has since risen to prominence for the England Under-19’s recently, starring on their tour of India throughout January and February. He averaged 78.42 with the bat on the tour, hitting two centuries and two half-centuries, and also claimed nine wickets.

Rawlins said of his new deal, “I’m obviously pleased to extend my contract. I’ve had a good winter and this is a reward of going to India and doing well.

“I always back myself to do well, but even I exceeded my expectations there. It was nice to get runs in a place where it is often hard to do so.

“It’s nice to have that extra year on top now. I’m feeling good at the moment. I want to play as much cricket as I can in the first team and do as well as I can.”

Sussex’s Head Coach Mark Davis said, “It’s really exciting for another young prospect to extend their contract with us. We have some really talented young players coming through and Delray fits firmly into the category.

“He had a fantastic winter with the England Under-19’s and gained some vital experience, which stands him in good stead for challenging for first-team honours this season.”