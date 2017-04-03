Club pays tribute to real tennis pioneer

Seacourt is saddened to report that long-time member Dougie Sharp has died at the age of 92.

Dougie died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, March 15.

He joined Seacourt shortly after its foundation in 1966 and remained an unswerving and generous supporter of the club for the whole of his long life. It is impossible to overestimate the contribution, enthusiasm and prestige he brought to Seacourt for more than 50 years.

When the club opened its doors in the summer of 1966 there were few real tennis players. Dougie embraced the cause, learnt the game with relish and wholeheartedly supported the early years, playing a pivotal role in establishing the club we now enjoy.

He became a natural and stylish ambassador for the club, welcoming visiting players and happily travelling to play elsewhere.

In 1980 Dougie, who had sold his family motor business to Unigate, persuaded the directors of the food division of that company to become the first corporate sponsors of real tennis.

At a stroke, he transformed the future of real tennis. The introduction of significant funds into the game enabled the Tennis & Rackets Association to provide, for the first time, significant prize money to professional players.

Seacourt became a grateful beneficiary – awarded the first World Tournament in 1980 to coincide with the opening of the rackets court, and annual support for the Seacourt Silver Racquet and the annual over 50s singles tournament bearing his name.

The professional and amateur games, and the Tennis & Rackets Association, owe him a great deal for his foresight.

n Seacourt is delighted to welcome Nino Merola as the new head of sports delivery and senior real tennis professional.

Nino joins the club from the Princes Court, Washington DC, where he was the assistant professional to Ivan Ronaldson. Prior to this he was a trainee assistant professional under the tutelage of Chris Ronaldson at Radley College near Oxford.

n Real Tennis: Seacourt is proud to be hosting the Ladies British Open, which runs from April 5 to 9. Ten of the top 20 female players in the world will be amongst those coming to the club to compete for the British Open Doubles and Singles titles. Please feel free to come down and watch, or catch the action via the Seacourt YouTube channel.

n Squash: The team remain in fourth place of Division 5 of the Hampshire League, having won their last three matches. The league concludes at the end of April, and place at the top is still possible for the team, with three matches left to play.

n Lawn tennis: The winter season has concluded with the ladies first team winning Division 2 honours and securing promotion for next Season.

The second teams mixed fortunes continued and unfortunately, they will be playing in Division 3 next season, but looking to regain Division 2 status for the season after.

To find out more about the club call 02392 466122 or pop into reception.