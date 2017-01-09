Club captain’s charity drive gets plenty of support

Golfers have thrown their weight behind their club captain’s campaign to raise money for one of Hayling’s most vital life-lines.

Members of Hayling Golf Club helped outgoing captain Richard Linsell raise more than £5,500 to buy the Island’s Community First Responders a new car.

During Richard’s year as captain he organised various events at the golf club to help raise funds for this very worthwhile cause.

The target was to raise enough money to help the group purchase a new vehicle as their old one was costing too much to maintain.

Richard and the Responders would like to thank all members of Hayling Golf Club who helped to raise the funds for this very important life-line for our Island.

n Fifth defibrillator

installed on Island; P7