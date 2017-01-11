Your generosity helps us raise cash for the hospice

We held two coffee mornings in September and October which raised £228.05 and £214.02 respectively.

Then in November we had our annual Christmas craft fair when £442.45 was raised for the Hospice.

We have received donations of £40 from Mr H Brown, £28.38 from the Chichester Avenue refreshment van and an anonymous donation of £121.10.

John and Janet Lark donated £121.35 raised from the sale of their DVD of the Horticultural Society’s annual holiday – a delightful film and a great idea.

Thanks for your continued support which enabled us to send another cheque for £1,000 to the hospice.

We attended a craft morning held by the residents of Dilkusha Court in November which raised £326.60 and made visits to Gorseway and Fairmead Court, raising £72.65 and £84.40 respectively.

Additionally, we have received donations of £6.97 from Mrs Sizer, £20 from Mr and Mrs Millo and £31 from Carole’s Club. Thank you all.

Sales of cards and craft products at the Friday Lunch Club raised £48.40 and our stall at the Northney Fayre raised £83.50. The collecting box at The Maypole pub contained £70. We also received £55.20 from the recycling of milk bottle tops.

We look forward to seeing you at our coffee morning on Saturday January 21 at the URC hall in Mengham, starting at 9.30am.

ing you a Happy New Year in person