Young people urged to speak up on homes

Young people across the borough are being urged to play a part in shaping their future housing situation.

Havant Borough Council wants the younger generation to engage with the Local Plan – the 20-year housing blueprint for the borough which will see 11,250 homes built by 2036.

New places to live will be developed across Hayling, Havant and Waterlooville.

Many Islanders have been vocal about their opposition to new housing on Hayling following fears that the infrastructure could not cope.

But officials say they are only hearing from predominantly older residents about what is and isn’t wanted.

Andrew Biltcliffe, the council’s head of planning, said: ‘The scale of housing we’re being asked to provide will change the borough forever.

‘Young people need to play a part in this because they will be affected by the plan, which sets out what’s built where.

‘A lot of the events we host to gain people’s views and generate ideas are attended by an older demographic.

‘We need to know what locals want from developments and young people can come up with ideas about how they want to live.

‘For example, they might not mind living in an apartment block with no gardens if there’s a new park nearby.’

The local authority also wants young people to make suggestions about in-house leisure facilities such as cafes, gyms and restaurants, and say that with new ideas the design of future developments ‘could change forever’.

But a push for youngsters to engage isn’t about excluding older people, it’s about working with them.

Cllr Tim Pike, cabinet lead for infrastructure and projects, said: ‘If we get different age groups together and understand each priority, we can create something to meet people’s needs most of the time.

‘There’s no right answer but there’s a balance, and that’s why it’s vital young people have their say.’

Cllr David Guest, cabinet lead for economy, planning, and development added: ‘Young people need to drive the agenda, this is their future.

‘If they don’t speak up, decisions will be made for them. The door is open.’

The council is working with secondary schools and colleges to find out how best to interact with young people.

To keep up to date with upcoming sessions on social media, sign up for updates at http://bit.ly/2mnFrg6.