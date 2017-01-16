Woolly wonder

Staff and residents at Gorseway Lodge Care Home on Hayling created a special scene to help everyone get in the Christmas spirit, with particular help from talented knitter, Jean Howes.

Mrs Howes made a huge contribution to the installation by knitting all the principal characters, including the baby Jesus resplendent in his knitted crib.

She even went to the trouble of knitting some very welcome extras, such as Father Christmas and a festive angel.

The completed nativity scene was displayed proudly in the care home’s reception area for all to enjoy.

Gorseway Lodge also showed festive goodwill by running a Christmas raffle in partnership with a number of local businesses to raise money for the RNLI.

Rebecca Jarvis, General Manager at Gorseway Care Community, which includes Gorseway Lodge, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who made the wonderful nativity scene in our reception area, especially our knitting star, Jean. We are all thrilled with the result.

“We would also like to thank local businesses: Langstone Hotel, Sinah Warren Hotel, Heidi’s and The co-op Funeral Company for their support and contributions to our Christmas raffle to raise money for the RNLI.”