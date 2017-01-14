Welcoming members despite many changes

Red Cross report with Paul Kennedy

We are however supporting these changes and are continuing to welcome new members.

The mobility aids department is in very good shape and is currently well stocked.

We would like to offer a big thank you to June Steadman, Val Allen, Ann Jenkins and all those who have helped Lilian Guildford with the Tardis pop-up. With the limited storage space at the local centre, some goods have now been forwarded to local Red Cross shops.

The team have also been busy at the recent table top sale and at the late night shopping event, both of which were very successful.

Developments with the plan for the Hayling Red Cross centre to also become a base for a local Home from Hospital project are now well under way.

And our thanks go to Pam Stone for good work in her temporary role as centre co-ordinator.

Future events planned include the festive lunch on Tuesday, January 24, and our annual quiz at Hayling Island Community Centre on Saturday, February 25.

Thanks to all our members and friends for your wonderful support.