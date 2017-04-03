Wally’s pride at first dig ceremony

A dedicated volunteer picked up his shovel to mark the start of an exciting new building project at the centre he loves.

Wally Thompson, president of Hayling Island Community Centre, made the first dig at a small ceremony to mark the start of construction work on a new extension.

Mr Thompson said he was ‘extremely honoured’ to complete the task and added that it was a day he had been looking forward to since the idea for an extension came about five years ago.

Also present were committee members, staff and volunteers from the community centre and Hayling councillor Andy Lenaghan.

Work began on Monday, March 20, and is expected to be completed by October.

Centre administrator, Tina Lambert, said: ‘We are all watching the day-to-day progress of the new community centre café and meeting rooms with great excitement.

‘The centre will be open for business as usual for all our groups and functions.

‘As with any building projects, there may be times of some disruption but please bear with us.’

The centre was awarded a grant of more than £498,000 from the Big Lottery a year ago, but has had to go through a lengthy legal process in order to secure the funds.

As previously reported in the Islander, the centre also faced a £35,000 funding shortfall.

But a buy-a-brick scheme - which closes at the end of April - and other fundraising events have helped to plug the gap.

The two storey extension will consist of a café and kitchen on the ground floor, with seating for up to 40 people, and a lift and stairs to the first floor. Upstairs will comprise of three meeting rooms, which can open up to one larger flexible space with the use of the acoustic room dividers.

Doors will lead to an outside covered terrace for cricket and football spectators and café customers.