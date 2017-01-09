Villagers rejoice at 30mph victory

A new speed limit has put the brakes on rat-runners who have been taking to a village’s narrow lanes.

People living in Northney have welcomed a decision to reduce the speed limit in Copse Lane and St Peter’s Road from 40mph to 30mph.

The move follows complaints that there had been an increase in drivers speeding through the twisting lanes in order to avoid a controversial speed reduction on the main A3023 Havant Road.

Karen Peacock, from North East Hayling Residents’ Association, said: ‘There has been extreme concern over the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders, due to the increasing number of vehicles speeding through the village.

‘Copse Lane and St Peter’s Road are very narrow in places, with blind corners.

‘There are few pavements and thick hedging. Pedestrians have no choice but to cross and re-cross the road to avoid the blind corners, in the hope that drivers will see them, slow down and give a wide berth.’

Residents now want police to carry out regular speed checks in the area to ensure that the limit is enforced. They have also called for a flashing speed check sign to be installed.

Islanders were divided when Hampshire County Council introduced a 30mph limit on a stretch of the A3023. While some supported the new limit, others claimed it caused tailbacks.

Hayling east councillor, Leah Turner, said: ‘Although I did not support the reduction of the speed limit on the Havant Road to 30mph, as it is a road with few accidents, I fully supported the reduction of the speed limit through Northney.

‘This road has become a rat run for residents avoiding the Havant Road.’

Hayling east’s UKIP councillor, John Perry, said that the majority of residents in Northney had wanted the limit to become 30mph and he had been happy to support them.

He added: ‘The speed limit reduction on the main Havant Road is another matter, where the overwhelming majority opposed the speed limit reduction, and I believe that speed limit reduction was wrong as driving at 40mph is quite safe over much of the road affected.

‘In any case, these are maximum speed limits, and people can and should drive according to their ability and road conditions.’