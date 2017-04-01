UPDATE: Coastguards warning after teen falls on rocks

Young people are being urged not to play on rocks by the seashore after a teenager had to be transferred by lifeboat after a fall.

The accident happened at Splash Point at Seaford last night (Friday).

Newhaven and Birling Gap Coastguard teams and South East Coast Ambulance paramedics were called at 7.29pm after the teenager slipped on the rocks and broke their wrist.

Newhaven lifeboat had to ferry the casualty from the rocks to a waiting ambulance on the beach.

After a medical assessment and pain relief, the casualty was transferred by stretcher onto a Newhaven Lifeboat which ferried the casualty round both groynes to the beach where they were then assisted into a waiting ambulance.

An RNLI spokesperson said, “Newhaven’s Severn Class lifeboat NLB David and Elizabeth Acland and her volunteer crew were launched on Friday March 31 to assist

coastguards and South East Coast Ambulance Service.

“We launched to help extract a teenage casualty who had slipped on the eastern end of the rock armour at Seaford’s Splash Point.

“He had a suffered a broken wrist.”

Coastguards said, “The rock armour is a very dangerous place to play and is very slippery especially when wet.

“Some of the holes between the blocks are quite deep and it can be very difficult to extract anyone that falls into the holes especially if they injure themselves.

“Thankfully on this occasion the casualty was just past the rock armour.

“Had the tide been coming in this would have been a much more urgent situation.

“In a coastal emergency please dial 999 and ask for coastguard.”