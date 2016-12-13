No Southern trains as driver strike begins

Rail passengers are being advised not to travel today as the train driver strikes begin.

It is the first of three days of planned strikes this week by members of train drivers’ union Aslef, who walked out at midnight.

The 24-hour strikes are planned for today (Tuesday 13), Wednesday 14 and Friday 16.

As a result, rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway have told passengers not to travel as there will be no Southern trains on these dates.

The dispute about driver-only trains and the role of conductors has thus far been between Govia Thameslink Railway and conductors led by the RMT union, but this is the first strike by Aslef drivers.

Around 300,000 passengers usually travel on 2,242 Southern services every weekday. Click here to read more.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.