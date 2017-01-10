Top invite shows florist’s in bloom

A florist was invited to 10 Downing Street to celebrate the role businesses like hers play in the local community.

Helen Bailey from Hayling’s Seaside Florist was one of a handful of small business owners invited to a special reception at the Prime Minister’s residence.

The blooming business was highlighted in the run up to last month’s Small Business Saturday which champions the work of independent traders.

Helen and her mum Liza opened their business in Rails Lane in November 2010 and were thrilled to be one of just 100 traders singled out to showcase the annual event.

Dad Peter is often called on to help out with big orders and accompanied his daughter to Downing Street.

Helen said: ‘Small Business Saturday is amazing and really helps to highlight what wonderful small businesses we all have right on our doorstep.

‘The more support and encouragement given to small businesses will benefit our communities, economy and local employment.’

Small Business Saturday celebrates the contribution made to the nation by the UK’s 5.5 million small business owners.

Colin Telford, of Hayling Island Bookshop in Mengham Road, said the event was a great way to encourage shoppers in through their door.

‘Small Business Saturday is essential for promoting businesses like ours,’ he said.

His wife Marie helped to organise free parking in Havant borough, which returned for a second year.