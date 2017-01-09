Tell us about problems you see across the Island

In January 2016, The Guardian newspaper found that the nine biggest housebuilders were sitting on enough land to build 615,152 homes and that 475,000 of those had planning permission but had yet to be built.

Just up the A3 is the promised Whitehill and Bordon green town proposing at least 3,350 new homes - but it has still to be built.

We have every right to ask not only about these allocations but also the countless unoccupied properties throughout London that have been bought as investments and kept unoccupied, driving London-based employees to find homes elsewhere.

If the Government can bully us into accepting a reduced quality of life by snatching our few remaining, accessible, green spaces and overcrowding our roads, then why can’t it demand that the big developers’ planning permissions be started and completed within months not years and that there be restrictions on empty London properties?

The UK Housing White Paper due this month assumes that our population is set to increase by 10 million in the next 25 years but we don’t know where those numbers will be or have an explanation for the exponential increase.

Havant Borough Council endeavours to present the borough as providing all things to all people. But how many people will continue to either move to the borough – including Hayling – or even visit us as our essential transport links become impossibly choked by daily traffic?

If one knows that congestion makes snail pace the norm, why seek either employment or even a relaxed holiday in such an area?

The Local Plan Housing Statement Supplementary Changes acknowledges there are problems on Hayling Island arising from flooding, highway capacity, the single access to the Island, healthcare, education and the provision of utilities.

HBC’s own Principles of Community Involvement require it to involve stakeholders – that’s the residents – at various stages. It states: ‘To be truly effective, this must provide appropriate opportunities for information, participation, consultation and response.’

Let’s start that engagement. Please ask friends and neighbours on Hayling if they have had or know of specific problems with roads, drainage, water, health services and any new ‘change of use’ sites.

Let us know what they are by emailing hello@haylingresidentsassociation.co.uk or in a sealed envelope marked HIRA to our drop boxes at the library, Hayling Island Community Centre, Morris Dibbens or The Terracotta Pot and Gift Shop.