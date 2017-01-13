Talks and tips at camera club

Hayling Island Camera Club report with Keith Tester

With over 40 years’ of photographic experience he showed us quite a wide variety of images, from simple shots to beautiful landscapes and tips on how the best photos are achieved.

Getting up early for sunrise and staying out later for sunset to get the best light was a top tip.

John strives to get his images right in camera so as not to spend too many hours working on a computer using Photoshop.

The evening was very well received by all who attended.

Next was the second round print competition and our judge was Catherine Jolley.

This was her first time judging at the club and she gave sensible critiquing of the images with a wide range of scores.

Winner of the beginners section was Janet Andrew with Sweet 16, followed by Joe Bogar in the advanced section with Spirit of the Wood and my own picture The Mallard in the intermediate section. Well done to all who entered.

Finally, we were visited by Rebecca Hitchcock with her talk Nature My Way.

Rebecca showed us an array of images from Farlington Marshes to Iceland and Scotland to Yellowstone Park. The photographs were top quality.

We all enjoyed her laid back style of presentation and were fascinated with her work right from the start.

Look at our website for more details - www.haylingislandcameraclub.co.uk