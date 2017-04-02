Sussex tennis star wins Miami Open

Sussex tennis ace Johanna Konta beat Caroline Woznicaki to win the Miami Open last night (Saturday).

The 25-year-old British number one, who lives in Eastbourne, took the biggest title of her career with victory over Wozniacki as she became the first British woman to win the Miami Open.

She won 6-4 6-3.

Konta, who in June 2015 was the world number 146, will climb to seventh from 11th in the rankings - her highest yet.

She also takes home £940,000 in prize money in claiming what was her third WTA Tour success from a fourth final.