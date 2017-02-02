Support for holiday charity

Bank staff have donated £125 to a charity which provides a holiday home to families of seriously-ill children.

The donation is part of a nationwide programme by TSB to help local causes that bring the community together.

The Hayling Island branch chose to support Hannah’s Holiday Home.

The charity has three holiday homes, including one on Hayling, and gives families with poorly children a chance to enjoy a much-needed break away.

Pam Marshall set up the charity in memory of her daughter Hannah Westbrook, who died from Hodgkins lymphoma in 2004.

Pam said: ‘It’s great to see a large, national company giving their employees the opportunity to support a local cause.

‘The money they’ve donated will really make a difference to us and to the community here.

‘It will help sponsor a sick child and their whole family during their break away.

‘The family can spend some quality time away enjoying fabulous park facilities, restaurants, an arcade, indoor and outdoor swimming pool and woodland environment.’

TSB’s Francesca Hooper said: ‘We chose to donate this money to Hannah’s Holiday Home Appeal because of the important work they do with local families.’