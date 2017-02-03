Superb science

Science fans Thea Palmer-Bailey and Willow Ball got to meet astronaut Tim Peake at a space event in Portsmouth.

The Hayling College pupils earned their place at the Principia conference after completing a project about the history of the atom and how it relates to space.

Thea and Willow, both 13, learnt all about Tim’s mission to the International Space Station and carried out science experiments as part of the two-day event.

Thea said: ‘Our hard work paid off and we got to meet an absolutely inspirational man and learn valuable lessons that will help us on the road to becoming brilliant scientists.’

Willow added: ‘It was truly an honour and an experience we will never forget.’