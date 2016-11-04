Super Sharon

Islander Sharon Hughes took to the sky to raise money for a good cause.

The 46-year-old completed a tandem skydive last month in aid of The Rowans Hospice.

Sharon raised more than £800 for the hospice following her daredevil act.

She said: ‘I want to say thank you to staff at The Langstone Hotel , Reading House and Gorseway and to all my friends and family for their generous support as well as Geoff Foot estate agents.’

Sharon also held a cake sale at Ruby’s tea room in Mengham.

‘Thanks to Mandy and her staff for letting me hold it there, and everyone that came and bought cakes,’ she added.

In total, Sharon raised £1,100.

to just cake selling and not throwing myself out of any more airplanes

last year i done the Spinnaker Tower