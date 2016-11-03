Snow machine and carols will create a magical mood

Carols, Christmas lights and a Santa’s grotto will help to ignite some festive cheer throughout Mengham next month.

The Hayling Lions will be organising this year’s late-night Christmas shopping event on Friday, December 2.

The mayor of Havant, councillor Faith Ponsonby, will switch on the Christmas tree lights at 5pm, kicking off what promises to be a great night of community celebration.

A choir made up of Hayling school children will be singing carols, while bell ringing group Bell Canto will be giving a free concert in the United Reformed Church at 6pm.

The Lions sleigh and grotto will be in the URC hall and children will be able to bring their letters for Father Christmas and post them.

Marilyn Skennerton, from the Lions, said: ‘All the shops in Mengham will be taking part and they will be asked to decorate their windows in a festive manner.

‘The snow machine will be in operation along Mengham Road bringing a feel of the North Pole to the Island for the night.’

There will also be an entertainment area outside the old NatWest bank. Acts already lined up to take part include Mark Handley and the Glee Club from the Hayling College.

And children’s rides and side stalls will be set up along Mengham Road.

