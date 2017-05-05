Screening will show film made on Hayling

Film-makers have invited Islanders to attend a special screening of a movie made on Hayling.

The 30-minute film is called In Transit and follows the journey of a boy and girl who meet on Hayling.

It was shot entirely on Hayling and the team behind the project are hosting the screening as thank you to residents.

Scenes were filmed around Hayling and Islanders will recognise the seafront, skatepark and arcade.

Producer, Lisa Downs, moved to the Island 18 months ago and fell in love with the nature on Hayling.

She introduced director, David Stuart-Snell, to the location and they teamed up to film.

She said: ‘We filmed it last year entirely on Hayling Island and it follows the journey of a boy and a girl who meet on the Island who are both looking for something and in turn help each other on their journey.

‘The community were so great helping us with locations, and the Island was so accommodating we wanted to hold a free screening for everyone to give something back to them as a thank you.’

The screening is free to attend and takes place on Sunday, May 7 at 2.30pm, at The Station Theatre in Station Road.

There are no age restrictions on who can attend.

Anyone who wants to go needs to email lisadowns@mac.com