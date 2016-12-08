Role to fill at the Red Cross

The Red Cross is looking for a volunteer who can help lead the charity’s work on Hayling Island.

They need a volunteer centre organiser for the Island’s Red Cross centre in Elm Grove.

The role will involve keeping staff and volunteers at the centre informed about the Red Cross’s work, co-ordinating training, meetings and events, helping to recruit new volunteers and promoting and enabling fundraising plans.

Kim Potter, from the charity, said: ‘You will need to be a good organiser and communicator as this role is invaluable in drawing together the different aspects of running a centre, and making sure these elements work for the community.’

The British Red Cross helps millions of people in the UK and around the world to prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies, disasters and conflicts.

If you are interested in applying for this role please contact Kim on 02392 894202 or kpotter@redcross.org.uk

Alternatively, pop into Hayling’s Red Cross Centre.