Road tribute to diver McKee

A new road is to be named after one of Hayling’s most famous sons.

The tribute will be paid to Alexander McKee who died in 1992.

Mr McKee found the wreck of the Tudor warship Mary Rose.

A road in a new development in Station Road will be named Alex McKee Close.

The idea was first suggested to Hayling councillor Andy Lenaghan by Mr McKee’s friend, Henry Yelf.

Andy said: ‘We hope to have an unveiling of the close signs in the near future.’

The search for Henry VIII’s long-lost flagship Mary Rose, which lay buried beneath the mud on the Solent seabed, became a compulsive quest for Mr McKee, pictured right.

For years, he worked without official support, leading a an underwater exploration with a team of volunteer divers - known as Mac’s Marauders.