REVIEW: The Wedding Singer, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, until Saturday, April 8.

“Proper feel-good” the woman in front of me muttered as we shuffled out at the end.

Absolutely spot on – the perfect summary of a vastly-entertaining night at the theatre, full of great songs, full of love going wrong and love going right, superbly delivered by a fantastic cast who capture all the fun, all the energy, plenty of humour and just enough poignancy for a hint of depth.

The show takes us back to the 80s. Rock-star wannabe Robbie Hart (Jon Robyns: Avenue Q, Legally Blonde) is New Jersey's favourite wedding singer. But when his own fiancée dumps him, it’s only his own misery he wants to spread. In comes total sweetie Julia, (Cassie Compton: X Factor), and it’s not long before you are willing them to get it together.

Wall Street bad boy Glenn (Ray Quinn: X Factor, Dancing On Ice) adds plenty of villainy as the epitome of 80s materialism and selfishness; and Ruth Madoc adds plenty of saucy sparkle as Grandma Rosie.

But really the night belongs to Robyns and Compton, delivering classy, contrasting performance which make you fall for the pair of them.

The music is great, the choreography equally so, but it’s the increasing connection between the leads that warms the cockles and sends us home happy – yet another excellent night as a terrific 2017 gathers pace at the Mayflower.

Phil Hewitt

