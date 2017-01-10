Reindeer dash

Antlers and red noses were out in force when youngsters from Mill Rythe Junior School held a reindeer run for charity.

Pupils took part in a sponsored event for Chestnut Tree House, a charity organisation that brings a smile back to those children with life limiting illnesses.

More than 270 children dressed up as Rudolph - complete with a bright, flashing, red nose and jingling antlers - to run a kilometre.

Parents and teachers cheered them on as they ran around the school and field twice in a bid to complete the full distance.