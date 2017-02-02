Ready to rock

A musician who wrote a protest song about the planned closure of Hayling’s tip will launch his new album with a gig at the West Town Inn.

Mark Handley will celebrate the release of You Know You Love Me Really on Friday, February 24.

Islander Mark has been writing songs for years and will be performing with his band, Mark Handley and the Bone Idols.

He wrote Stop Trying To Close Our Tip last year when the facility was under threat.

The new album will be available on CD on the night or from www.markhandley.rocks