Pupils visit Parliament

Pupils and teachers from Mill Rythe Junior School had a special opportunity to tour the House of Commons and quiz local MP Alan Mak during a visit to Parliament.

The Hayling Island pupils also took part in an interactive learning experience in a workshop at the Parliamentary Education Centre, where they learnt about the history of democracy in Britain and the role of MPs and Peers today.

Then they had a chance to quiz Mr Mak about his route into politics and his role representing Hayling and the wider Havant area in Parliament.

He said: ‘It was great welcoming children and teachers from Mill Rythe to Parliament, and I was pleased they had a good time.’

Pupils had really knowledgeable questions, and it was great to talk to them about local and national issues.

“Visiting Westminster is a great experience for children to learn more about democracy and I’m committed to offering the experience to every schoolchild in the constituency. I encourage any schoolteacher or parent who is interested in organising a tour to get in touch.”

To find out more about school tours, and how to get in contact visit alanmak.org.uk