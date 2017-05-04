Preacher to talk about his extraordinary life

A man whose life was the subject of a Hollywood film will give a talk on Hayling.

Sam Childers turned his back on a life of crime, found God and has spent years saving children from becoming child soldiers in Sudan.

By his early teens, Sam had been selling hard drugs and getting into fights.

He became an armed guard for drug dealers - but feared his lifestyle would end up killing him.

After joining a mission to rebuild huts in southern Sudan, he discovered the remains of a child blown up by a landmine and made a vow to do whatever he could to help.

He returned to the civil war-ravaged country to build an orphanage, sleeping outside under the cover of a mosquito net with a Bible in one hand and an AK47 in the other.

Since then he has rescued more than 1,500 children and as a result of his selfless work received the Mother Teresa Award for International Social Justice.

A film – Machine Gun Preacher starring Gerard Butler –has also been made about his life.

He will speak to Islanders on Tuesday, May 16, at the United Reformed Church in Hollow Lane.

The talk starts at 7.30pm and is free to attend.

There will be a retiring collection at the end and all donations will go directly to Sam’s charity, helping to rescue children around the world.

To attend, phone 02392 460815 / 07770 978999 or email debaku@hotmail.com