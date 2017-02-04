Plan for homes prompts anger

Campaigners have cried hands off following an application to build 210 more homes on Hayling.

Gladman Developments has applied to build the new houses at Rook Farm, off St Mary’s Road - despite the site being classed as having ‘uncertain potential’ in Havant Borough Council’s newly-adopted Local Plan.

The plan sets out where 11,000 houses should be built across the borough over the next 20 years to meet government targets set in response to a national housing shortage.

But following concerns from residents’ groups, HBC has agreed to carry out a review of the borough’s infrastructure to assess how our roads, schools, drains, public services and sewage systems will cope.

Gladman’s application comes ahead of the completion of the review - prompting campaign groups to urge for planning permission to be refused.

Dave Parham, from the Save Our Island group, said: ‘We have registered our view direct to Gladman stating that their proposal is premature and must be delayed until the agreed review of Hayling Island’s infrastructure is completed.’

Anne Skennerton, chairwoman of Hayling Island Residents’ Association, said it was ‘absurd’ that a planning application could be lodged without proof that the Island could cope with an increase in housing.

She added: ‘Local residents know only too well that serious drainage problems continue to plague parts of the Island, despite apparent repairs having been made.

‘The A3023’s own inherent shortcomings are equally unresolved.’

Gladman carried out a public consultation before submitting its application. The company has also stressed it would contribute towards the cost of providing new infrastructure.

A spokeswoman for the council said that the site had been described as having uncertain development potential and proposals would therefore be resisted.

But David Guest, cabinet lead for economy, planning, development and prosperity in Havant, said: ‘The area is not meeting the required housing output, and we have to try very hard to find suitable sites for this housing.

‘If Rook Farm happens to be one, and plans are sustainable and comply with policy, then so be it.’

The application can be viewed at www.havant.gov.uk and by following the links for planning.

Residents have until February 17 to comment on the proposal.