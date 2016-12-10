Party is a way to say thanks

Volunteers who help to deliver copies of the Hayling Islander have been invited to attend a special thank you lunch.

Each year we throw a party for our valued network of distributors who make sure that the newspaper is delivered around the Island.

This year’s party will take place on Friday, January 6, at midday at the Langstone Hotel.

Distributors will be treated to a buffet lunch and the chance to catch up with friends old and new.

If you are one of our distributors and would like to attend, please email sarah.foster@jpress.co.uk to confirm your attendance.

You can also pop into our office in Elm Grove or call 023 9246 3473.

We are always on the lookout for new distributors who can help deliver copies of the Islander to other homes on their street or beyond.

If you don’t currently receive a copy of the paper through your letterbox and would be happy to deliver the paper to others, please email andy.fletcher@jpress.co.uk