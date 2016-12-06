Parties will bring joy to the Island’s elderly

Older people who would otherwise be on their own at Christmas can look forward to two days of festive cheer and company.

Volunteers across the Island are gearing up to spread a little happiness by staging a Christmas Day lunch for some of the community’s most vulnerable residents.

And for the first time the fun is set to continue on Boxing Day with a special tea party.

Islander Maggie Shelton organises the Christmas Day lunch every year and is now organising the Boxing Day event thanks to a helping hand from the Hayling Island Community Centre.

The centre was given a grant from the Big Lottery Fund and in turn gave Maggie some of the cash.

‘Since the very first Christmas party I’ve always thought it would be so easy to have something on Boxing Day too because the room is already set up so I thought we could use the money to have a Boxing Day tea,’ explained Maggie.

‘It’s another day for somedbody who would otherwise be on their own at Christmas.

‘A lot of people who come tell me how much they love Christmas and how much they look forward to this so it’s wonderful to be able to stretch it out a bit longer.’

Individuals and businesses have shown great generosity in donating raffle prizes and drinks.

Age Concern’s lunch club is providing support and volunteers are giving up their Christmas break to drive people to and from the event.

More drivers are needed to help out on Boxing Day and Maggie is appealing for a photographer to help take pictures on the day.

She added: ‘Just an hour of your Christmas Day can make a room full of very worthy people extremely happy and provide memories to share for many months to come.

‘The generosity people show every year makes me feel fabulous.

‘I see this as a chance to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.

‘Lots of the volunteers I have spoken to this year have talked about wanting to do more. It’s surprised me how many people are on their own and have no-one to see.’

Both parties will take place at the community centre in West Town.

Those who would like to attend on Christmas Day must book by Friday, December 9. The closing date for the Boxing Day tea is Friday, December 16.

For bookings and more information contact Maggie on 02392 611007 or 07960 962059. Or visit the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Haylingchristmaslunch