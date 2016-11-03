Park scheme make a play for votes

A scheme aiming to improve Hayling’s play parks is bidding for your support.

Play Parks for Hayling is in line for two cash boosts but needs your help to get the money.

Tesco has teamed up with Groundwork on a scheme that will see three community groups and projects across Hayling Island awarded grants of £12,000, £10,000 or £8,000.

Play Parks for Hayling (PP4H) are now urging customers to cast their vote in the Tesco store, in West Town, Hayling Island between October 31 and November 13 by using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

PP4H treasurer Leah Turner said: ‘ We exist to fundraise to update play facilities on Hayling Island.’

Play Parks for Hayling is also in line for an award from the Aviva Community Fund.

Any money awarded would go towards the refurbishment of the play area of Hayling Park - the third and last PP4H project.

To cast your vote for the group log on to https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/16-255

Since the group was formed in September 2014, it has completely reburbished the Island’s skate park and the play area of Mengham Park.