Pair say ‘pants’ to cancer with auction

It may sound like a pants idea, but two friends from Hayling Island helped raise thousands for charity – by selling off celebrities’ underwear.

Janine Taylor and Stacey Williams came up with a cheeky idea of asking stars for their unworn knickers, and were surprised when they obliged.

Daytime talkshow host Jeremy Kyle sent in his pair of briefs, while Emma Bunton, Mark Wright, Carol Vorderman, Emma Willis, David Jason, Jason Donovan, Jodie Marsh, and the whole of Portsmouth Football club also posted in items. As well as the undies they also received a Manchester United football shirt signed by Wayne Rooney,

They auctioned off the goodies for Cancer Research UK at the Royal Beach Hotel, in Southsea and collected a staggering £2,340.

Janine, 35, has been battling breast cancer since November 2014 and, although the cancer is non-active, she hasn’t been given the all-clear.

To give something back for those who helped her with her treatment, Janine had the idea of holding an auction that sold celebrities’ underwear as well as signed sporting memorabilia.

She said: ‘I’ve had some mad ideas in the past but this was deinitely one of the better ones.’

She began campaigning on Twitter to get celebrities to donate their underwear to the proceeds.

And she was soon offered a helping hand from Stacey, who she did not know.

‘We then met for lunch and have spoken nearly every day since – I couldn’t have done it without her,’ she said.

‘Jeremy Kyle offered us his pants and then he started tweeting other celebrities to donate. Someone on the night asked me if this would be an annual thing and it definitely will be and we’ll try and top it each year.’

The pair have now turned their attention to raising money for children suffering from cancer and will host an event on Hayling.

A Christmas family fun day will take place on December 4 at Park Dean Holiday Camp in aid of Clic Sargent and Cancer Research UK.

Entry is 50p.

Go to w ww.facebook.com/Pantsandbrastocancer