Paddles at the ready for kayak challenge

Fundraisers will take to the waters around Hayling to raise money for two great causes.

This year’s Round the Island Kayak Event (RIKE) will take place on Saturday, June 10 and promises to be a fun-filled occasion.

Organisers are urging people to sign up to show their support for the RNLI and The Firefighters Charity and take the chance to see our stunning scenery from a different vantage point.

The event is organised by Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and Hayling Island RNLI.

Mark Pannell, from Hampshire Fire and Rescue, said: ‘It’s always very popular. It’s really good fun and there’s always plenty of new people doing it.

‘There’s people aged from 14 up to 75 taking part.

‘Hayling is the perfect place because it’s just the right kind of distance and it’s a great way to see the Island.’

Kayakers will start and finish at the Hayling RNLI station, in Bracklesham Road, with staged stops at the Inn on the Beach car park and Langstone Sailing Club.

A warm welcome, music and a barbecue will await all those who complete the challenge and a prize-giving ceremony will also take place.

A total of 75 places are up for grabs and participants will be expected to raise as much sponsorship as possible.

Hayling RNLI’s fundraising chairwoman, Siri Young, said: ‘Do come and join in this challenge.

‘Have some fun and make a difference to the vital work both charities do in the community.

‘We will be immensely grateful for your sponsored donations and look forward to seeing you on June 10.’

To enter, email mark.pannell@hantsfire.gov.uk, martyn.elliott@hantsfire.gov.uk or perry.dodgson@hantsfire.gov.uk

You can also check out Hayling RIKE on Facebook.