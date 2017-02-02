On the Beat with Sgt Rob Brind

If you’re not already on Twitter then I recommend that you sign up.

The team have been updating lots of people on the amazing work they are doing whilst on patrol via social media.

This has included taking some spectacular photos in and around Hayling Island.

I also recommend that you subscribe to our Hampshire Alerts service.

The service enables the police to send out appeals, warnings about incidents, engagement events, Trading Standards warnings, crime prevention advice and good news – pretty much anything that would be included in a beat newsletter or Neighbourhood Watch communication.

You can register by logging onto www.hampshirealert.co.uk and clicking on the register button.

n Over the last couple of months I have mentioned the ‘lights on’ campaign which acts as a deterrent to lazy opportunist thieves in the lead up to the festive period.

On the whole this seems to have made a difference, with only minimal crimes relating to burglary and theft from motor vehicles being reported to police.

I will continue to remind you about this over the coming months until the clocks go forward in March.

n One of the community priorities on Hayling Island is anti-social use of the road.

This includes speed enforcement, use of mobile phones whilst driving, driving without seatbelts and drink or drug driving.

At the end of January there was a national campaign where we were seeking to clamp down on the use of mobile phones whilst driving.

A number of you have voiced your concerns regarding speeding in your local area so over the coming months we will look to stop the offending drivers and deal with them through either education or enforcement.

This priority is being led by PCSO Heather Wright and she is currently collating a number of volunteers who wish to take part in the community speed watch programme.

We have strict guidelines about where we can conduct speed enforcement, but volunteers will use equipment that can monitor the speed of passing traffic and record the details, later adding them to a database.

Vehicle checks will be undertaken by the police and letters will then be sent to the registered keepers advising them of the speed and reminding them why it is a community concern.

If you would like to become a police volunteer then get in touch via speedwatch@hampshire.pnn.police.uk and we can work together to tackle this issue.

Finally, thank you to all those who have contacted me, I always welcome your feedback.