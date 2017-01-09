On the Beat with Sergeant Rob Brind

As a result of your feedback we have a new community priority where we are focusing our attention on anti-social use of the roads.

This encompasses a number of road related matters such as speeding, pedal cyclists using the pavements or riding without lights and drink/ drug driving.

PCSO Heather Wright will be leading on this priority and will be working with the Safer Roads Partnership to develop a strategy on how best to tackle the issues experienced.

This priority coincided nicely with the recent annual Christmas drink drive campaign, led by the Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

We will look to identify the areas most affected and target those who commit offences through education and enforcement.

n Just another reminder that this is the time of year when we see an increase in the number of thefts and burglaries.

The lazy opportunist thieves will prey on insecure vehicles and homes to steal whatever they can get their hands on.

Please make sure that you lock your vehicles and do not leave anything visible for thieves to target.

Also, switch your lights on whilst you are out of the house, alternatively use a timer switch to activate your lights before it gets dark.

This acts as good deterrent to those opportunist burglars.

n The team have also been doing some excellent wok in the past month tackling drug related crime which impacts all parts of the community.

I will cover this issue in more detail in subsequent articles but it will continue to be one of our priorities on Hayling Island and is currently being led by PC Sarah Reeves.

n There were a number of notable events that the team took part in over the last couple of months of 2016.

The Remembrance Day parade is always an important event for the community and the police of Hayling Island always support it to ensure we honour those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom.

This year Inspector Jill Kingston laid the wreath on behalf of Hampshire Constabulary at the event which took place in Hayling Island and a number of officers supported the parade maintaining the safety of all those taking part.

Another event supported by the Hayling Island Police was the late night Christmas shopping event in Mengham.

This provides the police with the perfect opportunity to engage with as many of the community as possible to ensure that we understand the issues impacting you most.

This feedback is so important to us so that we can use it in conjunction with our data to ensure we target the biggest problems affecting the community.