Officer awarded for brave bridge rescue

A hero police officer who jumped 30ft into icy waters to save a man’s life has been honoured.

PC Neal Skinner was handed a national award after he jumped off Langstone Bridge to rescue a former soldier.

He was the nearest officer to the scene when a member of the public reported a man was threatening to jump off the bridge in the middle of winter.

When PC Skinner arrived the man said he was a former soldier with post-traumatic stress disorder who had served in Northern Ireland.

The man lost balance then let go, plunging into the waters – with PC Skinner jumping in afterwards.

The incident, which happened in December 2015, saw another officer throw a life ring into the water.

PC Skinner then dragged the man to safety.

Now Hampshire police has revealed PC Skinner has been awarded a Royal Humane Society Bronze Medal.

PC Skinner said: ‘I’m greatly honoured, you never think about it at the time.

‘You don’t do it for an award but it’s very nice to think it’s been noted nationally by people, it’s a nice thing and very much appreciated.’

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Without a thought for his own safety PC Skinner jumped in after him and despite the tide taking the man further away, the officer was able to grab hold of him and drag him back to a life ring.’