Home security low on house move priorities

More than one in ten people regularly go out without locking windows and doors.
And home security is 43rd on the list of things we think about when moving house.
The number one priority when moving house is easy parking, followed by concerns over the council tax banding.
But the issue of home security comes extremely low on the list, below considerations like whether neighbours would be able to see them sunbathing in the garden.
Family-minded Brits are also far more concerned about how close they’ll be to mum and dad than how safe they’ll be in the new property.
Broadband speed is a key consideration and 48 per cent factor in how noisy the neighbours are likely to be, while the ‘class’ of neighbours is important to 22 per cent.
One in five don’t want to move into a property which has young children next door and many check if the neighbours could see them sunbathing in the garden.
Whether or not a king-size bed will fit in the master bedroom and the sofa will fit through the patio doors also feature in the top 50 list.
Over a third admit the last time they moved house they were more preoccupied about where things would go in the new property than home security.
A further 64 per cent admit they don’t have much outside lighting, 57 per cent don’t have any trusted neighbours to keep an eye on the property and 73 per cent don’t think to put lights and radios on timers when they go away.
The statistics came from a poll of 2,000 adults by home security specialists Yale.
TOP 50 MOVING PRIORITIES
1. Ease of parking
2. Council tax
3. How much it would cost you in total
4. How noisy the neighbours are
5. How recently the boiler was fitted
6. Local crime rates
7. Nearest supermarket
8. What the neighbours are like
9. If radiators work
10. Bus services
11. Broadband speed
12. Nearest GP
13. Efficiency of home energy
14. How far away from my friends I’d live
15. What types of supermarkets are nearby
16. Length of commute
17. Amount of decorating involved
18. Removal costs
19. How far away from mum and dad I’d live
20. Changing my address on everything
21. Whether I could fit all of my belongings in the new house
22. Number/location of plug sockets
23. Whether the property is close enough for existing friends to still visit
24. Whether immediate neighbours have children who are likely to scream
25. State of carpets
26. Space for dishwasher
27. The ‘class’ of the neighbours
28. Whether the sofa will fit through front door
29. Mobile phone reception
30. Whether there are large trees overlooking the property
31. If current furniture will suit new house
32. Switching all the utility suppliers
33. Size of garden
34. Cost of building insurance
35. Proximity to schools
36. Amount of cleaning involved before moving in
37. Whether there is a utility room or somewhere to put the laundry
38. Whether we can get a king sized bed
39. Ease of getting bins out
40. Whether the neighbours can see me if I sunbathe in the garden
41. Whether there is an en-suite bathroom
42. Whether street lights are going to shine in bedroom windows
43. Quality of home security
44. Who should have which bedroom
45. Whether there are children in the local area
46. Whether there is a room large enough to host a house party
47. What colour to paint the lounge
48. Whether existing curtains would fit the new windows
49. Whether I can easily wash the car near the house
50. What colour to paint the kitchen.