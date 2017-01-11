Next generation honour admiral

These Royal Navy officers took time out from their training to tidy the grave of one of the Senior Service’s most pioneering leaders.

Midshipmen Chelsea Baker and Kye Thomas answered a plea to clean the Hayling burial site of Admiral of the Fleet Sir Henry Bradwardine Jackson.

Admiral Jackson was a forerunner of the present day weapon engineers in the navy, and was instrumental in developing the first wireless radio transmitter.

But in recent months, the officer’s burial site, at St Mary’s Church, has been in desperate need of repair.

Elaine Emerson, who looks after the churchyard, called upon HMS Collingwood’s curator of the heritage collection, Clive Kidd, for help.

Clive said: ‘It’s a pleasure to introduce the next generation of weapon engineers to the pivotal role Admiral Jackson played in the development of wireless in the Royal Navy.

‘It was his work and that of other pioneers that led to the highly complex electronics systems that are an essential part of the Royal Navy today.’

Henry B Jackson was born in 1855 near Barnsley, Yorkshire, and joined the navy in 1868 as a cadet, specialising as a torpedo officer, one of the predecessors present day weapon engineers.

In 1885 he was appointed commanding officer of HMS Defiance, the Torpedo Training School based in an old wooden walled ship.

During this time he developed his own wireless telegraphy, succeeding in communicating in 1896 in Morse code with HMS Scourge two-and-a-half miles away.

In 1901 Admiral Jackson was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society, which recognises engineering excellence, partly for his work on wireless, described by the society as ‘Aerial Telegraphy’.

He became First Sea Lord in 1915 and Admiral of the Fleet in 1918, before dying in 1929, aged 74.