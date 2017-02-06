New route will keep ride fresh

Islanders have been challenged to get on their bikes and take part in one of Hayling’s best traditions.

Riders can now sign up for the 2017 Hayling Cycle Ride - also known as the Paris to Hayling.

This year’s event takes place on July 9-15 and is sure to include the usual blend of challenging routes, picturesque locations and plenty of fun along the way.

But while Paris has been a key feature of most of the 31 rides to date, the 2017 event will be moving to Brittany.

The change promises to offer exciting new routes for veterans as well as achievable challenges for newcomers.

Founding member of the event, Peter McQuade, said: ‘One of the many special things about Hayling is that over the last three decades literally hundreds of its residents have got on their bikes to raise money for charity.

‘Indeed, it’s unlikely that any other community in the UK can claim a similar record.

‘Why not join the fun and sign up for the 2017 Hayling Cycle Ride?

‘Cyclists of all standard are welcome and it’s not just about the cycling since, as always, there will also be a strong focus on “apres bike” activities.’

Preparations are also underway for the group’s other popular annual ride, The Channel to Channel, which takes place over the weekend of May 5- 7.

Riders will cycle from Bristol to Hayling with an overnight in Salisbury.

For full details of both events and how to get involved go to www.cyclehayling.org.uk