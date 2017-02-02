Multi-million pound upgrade on the way?

An adventure golf course and an outdoor theatre could be built as part of ambitious plans to renovate a Hayling holiday camp.

The owners of Mill Rythe Holiday Village aim to transform it into a five-star attraction with a multi-million pound upgrade.

Carl Castledine, the boss of Away Resorts, said the plans were aimed at regeneration rather than increasing guest numbers.

He said: ‘The park itself is not increasing in land size, the plans are to demolish some old and run-down units and replace them with modern, comfortable accommodation, with luxury touches.’

After the demolition of 6,111sq m of redundant chalets, the land would house 204 new holiday caravans. Refurbishment would be carried out on the existing chalets and other buildings.

A pedestrian concourse with terraces, play areas, multi-games court, adventure golf course and an outdoor theatre would also be built.

Away Resorts has submitted a planning application. A decision is expected next month.

Two residents have objected because of worries about congestion, noise and light pollution.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust has objected on the grounds that insufficient information has been provided to assess the impact on nearby protected land.

Hayling West councillor, Andy Lenaghan, said: ‘The development could revitalise the Island as a popular tourist destination and it would be good for the local economy. It’s outdated to say those visiting the village don’t go outside of it to spend money – they do.

‘Provided we can overcome the planning application concerns realistically, it would be a wonderful change.’