MP supports cycle plans

Cycling campaigners took Hayling’s MP on a tour around the Island to highlight the need for better facilities for bike riders.

Alan Mak joined members from Cycle Hayling to hear about their plans to convert more footpaths into shared cycle-ways.

The group wants more children to be able to cycle to school safely and is aiming to get two cycle-ways created to link homes in the east and south of Hayling to the successful Footpath 88 – known locally as the old cinder track.

Cycle Hayling’s schools co-ordinator, David Mowatt, said: ‘When I moved to Hayling in 2009, I wanted my daughter to be able to cycle to school, but I soon realised that the roads were too dangerous.

‘So this was a great chance to show Alan our plans to link up some of Hayling’s paths so children can cycle, scoot or walk to school, avoiding the worst of the roads.

‘Everyone from teachers to parents to councillors has been very supportive, but as always, there are issues, not least funding, so it’s not an overnight process.

‘Hopefully Alan will be able to influence the right people to help us.’

Mr Mak said: ‘I’ll work with Cycle Hayling, Havant Borough and Hampshire County Council and local landowners to do all we can to turn this vision into reality.’

Alan’s ride was made possible by Hayling Cycles bike shop, in Elm Grove, who kindly loaned him a bike and helmet.

Cycle Hayling is a volunteer group to encourage cycling o