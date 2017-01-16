Make a weekend of it at the next arts trail

Once again artists, makers and shakers will be opening their studios over two weekends in May to exhibit their work.

Registration is now open, so artists please sign up to take part and open your studio or exhibition to art loving visitors.

This year’s maydays arts trail takes place on Hayling Island over the weekend of Saturday, May 14, and Sunday 15.

It will be the turn of the greater Havant and Waterlooville area on Saturday May 20 and Sunday 21.

Brochures will be available in local stores and to download from the website in April.

Regular postings can be found on Facebook too.

The small cost to take part covers production of brochures and publicity materials.

For more details and to sign up visit our website: www.maydaysartstrail.co.uk. Registration closes on January 21.

Our usual May weekends were, as always, very well received with visitors following the trails around the artists and makers studios and exhibition venues.

The art loving public really show their appreciation making a real weekend of it with lunch and cake stops along the way.

Once again in November several artists and makers took part in the Maydays Comes to Christmas event in the Barn at Northney Tearoom.

Art lovers were able to shop for those special items in a festive and fun environment as well as enjoying the delicious fare on offer in the tearoom.

These events are put on by the local people and are always so well supported by visitors near and far.

We thank everyone for their appreciation and support over the years.