Pupils mingled with Big Friendly Giants and Oompa Lumpas when they celebrated legendary children’s author Roald Dahl.

During a fun day youngsters at Mengham Junior School took part in various activities, exploring the themes of friendship, dreams and believing.

The children and staff rose to the challenge and made a huge effort to dress up in character for the day.

And everyone enjoyed seeing the school filled with such colourful outfits.