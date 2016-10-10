Your vote counts

Mengham Junior School is bidding to bag a massive cash boost.

Tesco has launched its Bags of Help initiative, which see grants of £12,000, £10,000 and £8,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to environmental and greenspace projects.

Shoppers will be given a token at the tills and have from October 31 until November 13 to cast their vote. You can vote for Mengham Juniors at Tesco West Town.

Headteacher, Wendy Bolton, said the school wanted to build a safe pond area within its grounds to encourage wildlife and create an outdoor learning space. She added: ‘We are very excited about this award and hope that the public votes for us.’